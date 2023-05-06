Bergen Catholic’s Kaj Sanders has Rutgers football in his top 10

It must be cutdown day in the tristate area. Early on Saturday afternoon, four-star New York defensive lineman Caden Brown cut down his list to four programs, including Rutgers football. Then a few minutes later, New Jersey athlete Kaj Sanders announced his top 10.

A top 10 that includes four Big Ten programs, including Rutgers.

Sanders, a four-star recruit according to On3, can line up as a defensive back or a running back at the next level. He plays both sides of the ball for Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.).

The top for Sanders includes: Notre Dame, Syracuse, Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Miami.

Sanders will be committing on July 17:

I would like to thank all the coaches that have extended scholarship offers to me. I’m blessed and grateful always. With that being said these are the main 10 schools I will be focusing on. @bccoachvito @RivalsFriedman @RivalsRichie @BrianDohn247 @ShawnB_247 @TodderickHunt pic.twitter.com/2julj8tSXP — Kaj Sanders (@kajsanders_) May 6, 2023

Sanders is a tremendous athlete who is fluid in his movement and has good footwork that can translate to either side of the ball. He is instinctual and has good hands.

