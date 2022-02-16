Bergen Catholic baseball star, son of former Yankees pitcher, makes college decision

Carsten Sabathia III, whose father pitched for the Yankees for more than a decade, has committed to Georgia Tech.

The Bergen Catholic senior infielder made his announcement with a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday. He then tweeted Wednesday morning, saying “Grateful and ready for this next chapter!!”

Sabathia said by phone Wednesday that the family atmosphere created by coach Danny Hall and assistants Danny Borrell and James Ramsey sold him on the Yellow Jackets.

"Since Day 1, the first time I came in contact with them, they were all about family, and the culture, and the culture of winning that it takes to play at Georgia Tech," Sabathia said. "And once I started to get into conversations, not just about baseball, but about family, life, and things outside the white lines, I fell in love."

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Sabathia said he also was being recruited by Harvard, UCLA and Wake Forest.

Bergen Catholic's Carsten Sabathia takes the throw at first base as Ellis Garcia of St. Joseph dives back to the bag in a Big North United Division baseball game. Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Sabathia visited Georgia Tech in late October. The Yellow Jackets are members of the Atlantic Coast Conference and open their season at home Friday against Wright State.

"I just want to be the best teammate that those guys have been around up to this point," Sabathia said. "The records, the accolades, the 'Ws' in the win column, they'll come to be. I think if I trust the process, and take each day as it comes, I think we'll be in a good position to succeed as a team."

Sabathia is primarily an infielder and is expected to see most of his action this spring at first base, Bergen Catholic coach Bob Muggeo said Wednesday.

“I’m expecting big things from him this year,” Muggeo said. “He’ll be hitting in the middle of the order and playing first base for us.”

Carsten Sabathia of Bergen Catholic is shown as he plays first base. Big North United Division baseball at Overpeck Park in Ridgefield Park, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Sabathia’s father, CC, pitched in the major leagues for 19 seasons, his last 11 (2009-2019) with the Yankees. He compiled a career record of 251-161, including 138-88 in New York. When the Yankees won the World Series in 2009, the left-hander was 19-8.

The younger Sabathia, who throws and bats right-handed, had a stellar offseason, Muggeo said. That's one reason the coach expects “a player who has improved every year,” to be even better when practice opens next month.

New Jersey allows pitchers and catchers to open March 8. Team practice begins March 11, and the season opens April 1.

"It's cliche, but it's the last ride with my brothers," Sabathia said of his final season at Bergen Catholic. "I've been playing with most of the guys since I was 11, 12 years old. So being able to go out and play my final high school season with them is truly special and something I'll cherish forever."

