Bergen Catholic’s Anthony Morales on where Rutgers football stands after last week’s PWO offer

Anthony Morales was offered by Rutgers football late last week, an offer that one of New Jersey’s top un-committed players said is very intriguing.

Morales is a 6-foot-2, 240-pound defensive end at Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey). This past fall, he had a career-high in total tackles (41), tackles for a loss (16.5) and sacks (6.5)..In addition, Morales also had an interception and two fumble recoveries.

He currently holds offers from Marist and Wagner.

The offer on Thursday from Rutgers was a solid get for Morales, who has the ability to make an impact at the FBS level.

“I’m beyond blessed to have received the Preferred Walk On from coach Schiano,” Morales told RutgersWire.

“It means a lot to me and my family. I thank God, my family, and coaches for always being there for me and pushing me to be the best version of myself on and off the field.”

As part of the recruiting process, Morales is being guided by Latish Kinsler, a mentor and advisor for many recruits. Kinsler, a former NFL player, has assisted many of New Jersey’s top players through the recruiting process, including Kaj Sanders, a four-star defensive back currently enrolled at Rutgers.

Kinsler has a son, Jordan Kinsler, who is a running back at Rutgers.

After a great visit and conversation with Coach @GregSchiano , I’m truly blessed and honored to receive a PWO from Rutgers University @bccoachvito @CoachDrewRU @KinslerLatish pic.twitter.com/skws4ja7TN — Anthony Morales (@Anthonym7700) February 1, 2024

As for the offer from Rutgers, Morales said that the Scarlet Knights have been doing well in his recruitment.

“I was interested in Rutgers before I got the Preferred Walk On (offer),” Morales said.

“After meeting the coaches and seeing what the culture is like, Rutgers is definitely a top choice right now.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire