Bergamaschi: I'll give my all to win trophies here

Valentina Bergamaschi will officially be a Juventus Women player as of 1 July, 2024. The 27-year-old has signed a contract with the Bianconere until 30 June, 2027.

After penning her deal with us, she sat down to give her first words as a Juventus player.

“A new journey begins for me and I’m happy to be at such a great club and to wear this shirt. It’s a huge emotion for me to be here, and it’s hard to express with words.

“I can’t wait to step out on the pitch with my teammates and to win things with this shirt.”

Valentina arrives at Juventus with seven years’ experience in Serie A with Brescia and AC Milan.

“The call from Juventus came at the right time in my career. I had lost some stimuli and I’m happy that Stefano [Braghin] believes in me as a player. I hope to achieve big things here.

“I’ve known some of my teammates for a long time, and I’ve shared good memories with them with the National Team.”

Bergamaschi is a warrior on and off the pitch, and she’s ready to bring that to Juventus.

“I’ll give 100% of myself here. I don’t hide away behind difficulties. I’ll try to give a hand to all of my teammates here, I’ll fight to win trophies and to represent this shirt in the best way I can. I have a lot of grit and fight and I want to show that.”

Valentina began her career as a forward, before moving position to wing-back or full-back, but she always contributes going forward.

“I started as an attacking winger and then after my injury, in 2017, Carolina Morace told me that she saw the chance for me to develop even more as a full-back. I followed a new path then and I like having a lot of space in front of me and hugging the touchline.

“I like running and having all of that space to cover to then score or assist at the end of it.

“Here, I’ll be reunited with Lisa [Boattin], whom I enjoyed great memories with the National Team. With the Italian Under-17s team we won bronze at the European Championship and a World Cup in Costa Rica. It’s great to be with her again, and it would be nice to win something else together.

Valentina concluded by telling us her goals with Juventus.

“On a personal level I’m looking forward to feeling the joy of stepping onto the pitch and fully experience the emotions of wearing this shirt. On a team level, I want to achieve our goals and to be satisfied with what we do, all together.”