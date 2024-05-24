Berg’s single propels Gov. Mifflin into District 3 5A baseball title game

Joey Berg singled in the only run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday to lead top-seeded Gov. Mifflin to a 1-0 victory over No. 12 Lampeter-Strasburg in a District 3 Class 5A baseball semifinal at Shillington.

In the bottom of the seventh, Travis Jenkins reached base on an error by the first baseman before Ethan Grim grounded out to advance Jenkins to second base. Moments later, with two outs, Berg drove in Jenkins to win the game for the Mustangs (20-4).

Gov. Mifflin advances to face second-seeded Mechanicsburg (18-3-1) on Tuesday in the final at a site and time to be announced.

Berks Player of the Year Bryce Detwiler threw a complete-game shutout for Gov. Mifflin, allowing four hits, one walk and striking out 12.

While the Mustangs advanced, two Berks teams fell in district semifinals on Thursday.

In Class 4A, sixth-seeded Fleetwood to second-seeded East Pennsboro 3-2 at Enola.

The Panthers (18-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the walk-off win.

Nick Noll went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two runs scored for the Tigers. Nate Seidel went 1-for-4 with a double.

Cole Cromer took the loss for Fleetwood on the mound. He gave up three runs on three hits and two walks.

With the loss, the Tigers (14-9) will play at James Buchanan (14-7) in the third-place game on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.. The winner of the game clinches a berth in the state playoffs.

In Class 6A, Wilson fell to No. 9 seed Ephrata 2-1 at West Lawn.

Trailing 2-0, the fourth-seeded Bulldogs scored one run in the fifth inning off an RBI single from Jack Gabel that allowed Colby Kostelac to score.

Ben Kulp took the loss for Wilson. He allowed two runs, one of which was earned, on three hits in four innings of work. He struck out four.

The Bulldogs (17-7) will host seventh-seeded Waynesboro (15-6) in the third-place game on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at West Lawn. The winner of the game clinches a berth in the state playoffs.

In other Class 5A action, seventh-seeded Muhlenberg fell to No. 14 seed Lower Dauphin 5-4 in a consolation semifinal on Thursday at Laureldale. The Muhls finish the season 14-9.

Cameron Burr received the loss for Muhlenberg. Over six innings of work, Burr allowed five runs, two earned, and gave up six hits and three walks. He struck out four batters.

Aaden Lopez and Kevin Rodriguez each had a double for the Muhls. Muhlenberg scored four runs in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead, as Rodriguez, Lopez Joshua Smeltzer and Shane Rosenberry all scored in the fourth.