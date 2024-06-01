Berea Dolphins Swim Team makes waves with record fundraising year

May 31—The Berea Dolphins swim team has had a good year so far including being awarded a grant from the local Walmart, which will allow them to offer scholarships to a couple of their swimmers. They will even be hosting a fundraiser at the Berea Pool in June.

Jenny Patten, the board president of the non-profit swim team, proudly reflected on the team's enduring impact and recent achievements.

"The Berea Dolphins have been a summer staple for Madison County families for 56 years," Patten said. "There are generations of families who have swum, starting with grandma and grandpa. This is not only a summer swim team but a community legacy."

This year marks a significant milestone for the team as it has garnered the highest number of sponsorships in its history and has already begun to introduce new fundraisers.

The first fundraiser, which was held in March, was a community CPR workshop conducted with the assistance and support of Sean Trinque, Berea College Aquatics Director.

"We were very excited about this fundraiser because teaching adults, teens, and children basic CPR may save a life," Patten explained. "This was not only a great fundraiser but also a valuable community service."

The second fundraiser, hosted by Just Love Coffee, was another success, according to the board president.

"This business (Just Love Coffee) has been terrific to work with. They allowed us to have meetings in the space and hosted a fundraiser where 10% of all dine-in proceeds during a set time frame were donated to the team," Patten noted.

The final fundraiser for the season will take place on June 7 from 7-9 p.m. at the Berea Pool. This event, a community pool party, invites everyone to join with a recommended donation of $5 per person.

In addition to the fundraisers, the team has also been awarded a grant from Walmart, amounting to $1,250.

"The grant is specific to non-profits and assisting with needs financially," Patten reported. "Kenny Fields, the store manager, is very supportive of the team and happy to assist."

These combined efforts have enabled the Berea Dolphins to keep registration costs the lowest in the state, ensuring that participation remains affordable for families.

"Our goal is to not raise costs, so participation stays affordable for families. We are proud to state that while inflation is affecting everyone, our costs have remained the same," Patten emphasized.

With the funds raised, the team has hired two additional coaches, bringing the total to four, and has registered 104 children for the swim team, with a waitlist in place. Despite not hosting the Conference this year due to scheduled pool renovations, the team remains optimistic.

"The Mayor has promised we will be hosting yearly (as the Conference agrees) once renovations are complete," Patten commented.

As a generous initiative, the team will offer two $250 scholarships to two current Dolphins who are graduating seniors.

"We have been blessed this year with generous sponsors and want to give back to our swimmers. While we may not be able to do this yearly, we are pleased and excited to do this for 2024," Patten shared.

Patten affectionately added, "The Berea Dolphins is not only a swim team but a family. We love the community feeling we have. The parents and swimmers are wonderful, and we appreciate the support we receive. We believe all children should learn to swim, as it's a life skill. We look forward to serving the swim community for years to come."