Bentworth upends Laurel in WPIAL semifinals

May 22—One crack of the bat was all the Bentworth High softball team needed to spoil Laurel's day.

In the bottom of the seventh with two outs and Laurel leading by one run, Bentworth's Sofia Gaussa doubled to bring home her team's only two runs of the game to defeat third-seeded Laurel, 2-1, in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals.

"Sofia was due. She was due," Bentworth coach Jack Cramer said. "She didn't hit last game and she was struggling this game. We were at 7-8-9 and I told them one of them had to get on to turn the order. That walk to Aubrie (Logan), big. Kayla (Odell's) bunt lets her get to third and puts the pressure on. Sofia drilled that sucker the way you want it."

Second-seeded Bentworth (17-2) will face top-seeded Neshannock (21-0) in the WPIAL Class 2A championships at PennWest California's Lilley Field at a time and date to be determined. This will be Bentworth's first visit to the championship.

Said Laurel coach Frank Duddy on the loss, "They hit it at the end. They walked it off. What are you going to do? You know?"

It was a pitching duel between Bentworth's ace, Sydney Gonglik, and Laurel's ace, Autumn Boyd.

Gonglik went the distance and surrendered five hits, one run — earned — with two walks and 14 strikeouts.

"I told her 'You're going to have to carry us tonight,'" Cramer said of Gonglik. "She did. 2-1, that's a heck of a game, especially with two high-powered offenses. But, good pitching always beats good hitting and that was the case tonight."

Boyd pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, two runs — both earned — with three walks and 13 strikeouts. Duddy said Boyd "threw great," adding, "I haven't looked at the numbers but I know she mowed a lot of them down. She gave up four hits and we had a couple of errors, but they didn't cost us. They got the hit when they needed it. That's a decent team and they sent us home. What're you going to do?"

Early on Laurel (17-5) went to hitting bunts to frustrate Bentworth.

"You get the bunts down and you put pressure on the defense," Duddy said. "We didn't know too much about this team. We knew they ride their pitcher very much and she's a very good pitcher. We didn't know if their defense would be a little susceptible to the bunt. We started putting it down and we started having a little success with it. We kind of ran with it there for a while."

In the bottom of the third, the Lady Bearcats were in scoring position with two outs before Ivy Pancher made the save in center field to end the threat.

"We put ourselves in a hole and the girl that made that play for them out here in center field on Nora's ball, if she tips that off her glove it's over the fence. That's how close that was," Cramer said. "She bobbled it, but she caught it. We dug ourselves our own hole, but hey, like I told them out there 'Never give up. You're too good.'"

Bunting kept working for the Lady Spartans when Hayden Seifert hit one in the top of the fourth to bring Boyd home for the team's lone run of the game. Seifert advanced to third on an error and Alexis Brua tried for another bunt, but Seifert was held up.

"Like I said, pressure on the defense," Duddy said. "They got a decision to make, what half do you want? I feel like we probably could've scored on that next bunt also but we were a little hesitant."

Bentworth looked to score again in the bottom of the fifth after Gonglick hit a double that was dropped by Laurel's Alexis Sherry to put runners on third and second. Another shot to Sherry happened but she managed to make the catch and keep the 1-0 lead at the end of five innings.

Laurel will face Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the consolation bracket at a time, date and site to be determined. The winner will enter the state playoffs and the loser's season willend.

"We'll be ready for it," Duddy said of the consolation round. "It's OLSH. We've played them over the years. We'll be ready. We've got a good team here, we're going to bounce back and we're going to try to make a state run. Now, we have to go the hard way."