Bentonville junior high student to represent U.S. in international basketball competition

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A basketball player from Bentonville has been selected to represent the United States at the United World Games in Austria from June 16-25.

According to a press release, PhD Hoops chose Hailey Trader from Grimsley Junior High for the U.S. team.

According to PhD Hoops’ website, the organization offers basketball tours each summer to Europe and the Caribbean for seven to 10 days.

“Out of a pool of applicants, Hailey Trader was chosen for this tour based on her

playing ability, character and desire to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” the release said.

