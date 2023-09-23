Benton’s Brody Hutchison tops Week 3 Shreveport Times Athlete of the Week voting

Benton’s Brody Hutchison garnered enough votes this week to win the fifth annual Shreveport Times online poll for Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and Silmon and Cosse Orthodontics.

A standout cross country and distance runner for the Tigers, Hutchison becomes the second Benton winner in the non-football poll for the 2023-24 school year. He joins previous winners that include teammate Claire Allen, Captain Shreve’s Elexa Beaudoin, Northwood’s Tucker McCabe and Calvary’s KJ Kennon.

Hutchison and his supporters racked up 13,185 votes, a solid 63.5% of the 20,748 votes cast in the weekly online recognition. Those numbers allowed Hutchison to top a field of 11 additional candidates, including Calvary swimmer Zachary Ponder, who made a strong run for the recognition with 2,927 votes (14.1%).

Hutchison will receive a backpack, a boxed lunch combo and some additional swag courtesy of Raising Cane’s.

Benton's Brody Hutchison is a Times Athlete of the Week.

Hutchison has been a consistent performer for Benton in cross country and track.

“Brody is a hard worker who has matured a lot and has improved tremendously from last season,” Benton coach Bryson Matthews said. “He is very successful in the classroom and on the course.”

Others on the third ballot the school year were are Jayny Ramsey, West Monroe volleyball; Ja’Niyah Boudreaux, Airline volleyball; Tia Taylor, Captain Shreve volleyball; Caitlynn Johnson, Parkway volleyball; Kaylie Brantly, Southwood volleyball; Elsie Jane Adams, Byrd cheer; Justice Robinson, Natchitoches Central cheer; Eri'Miya Boston, Arcadia cheer; Rickey Winston, Magnolia swimming and Lee Ballard, Caddo Magnet cross country..

They were chosen because of their performance the previous week or because their names were submitted by their coach. The Times poll is posted each Monday at shreveporttimes.com with a new slate of student-athletes in high school sports other than football.

The Times online only poll runs through Thursday midnight. The poll includes northwest Louisiana athletes competing in volleyball, cross country, swimming, cheerleading, basketball, soccer, wrestling, powerlifting, indoor and outdoor track, baseball, softball, golf, tennis, bowling, gymnastics and fishing while those sports are in season.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Week 1: Elena Pizarro, Caddo Magnet swimming

Week 2: Claire Allen, Benton cross country

Week 3: Brody Hutchison, Benton cross country

Preseason Fan’s Choice POY: Sicily Fontaine, Airline volleyball

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Benton’s Hutchison tops Week 3 Shreveport Times Athlete of the Week poll