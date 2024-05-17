Benton baseball advances to State Sectionals; defeated Savannah in district championship

May 16—The skies were clear and the sun shone down on the baseball diamond at Missouri Western, where the Class 4 District 16 Championship was held. It was the No.1-seeded Benton Cardinals battling the No. 2-seeded Savannah Savages for a punched ticket to sectionals.

The game featured back-and-forth play, but Benton's three runs in the first half of the contest kept enough distance between them and the Savages for a 4-1 victory and a district champion plaque to add to the trophy case.

"As a coach, it means so much more to me. I've known a lot of these kids since they were six, seven years old, so I have a really good connection with these kids and they wanted this so bad," head coach Johnny Coy said. "I know it was in a different district and everything, but we had our mind made up that we were going to do everything we could to win this game."

The first inning and a half showcased the two team's fielding abilities, as each were able to find some success in hitting, but the field made sure that no runs were able to cross home plate. That streak ended in the bottom of the second, as Bryson Brown lifted his shot in deep left field, but that allowed Carson Davis to zoom from third base to cross home for the contest's first run.

"I mean, that team's pretty well-rounded all around. You know, we've seen them, we're familiar with them and just, you know, wanting to go after them," junior Chris Coy said. "That was kind of the whole idea."

It remained 1-0 through another one and a half innings, but Benton propelled their lead in the bottom of the fourth. Diego Barron kicked things off with a deep bomb to center field that resulted in a double. Later in the inning, it was Carson Schmidt up to the plate, as his ground ball leaked into the outfield, resulting in two Cardinals crossing the plate for the 3-0 lead.

"Man, it felt great," Schmidt said. "Yesterday, I was 0-4, today I knew I was going to have to come through and I came through for my team."

Savannah got their first run in the top of the fifth, as Parker Brayley's hit was caught by the Benton pitchers, Chris Coy, but Coy's throw to third for an out was a tad out of reach of the third baseman, and the error resulted in a Savannah run.

The last run from the contest came in the bottom of the sixth inning. Schmidt again connected with the ball for a center outfield hit and that final runner crossing home plate solidified the 4-1 championship victory.

"It's cool, you know, but it just goes to show all the great players that I've coached over the years, you know, from my first year in '18 to now," Johnny Coy said. "There's countless players that gave me everything they have and you know, this district title is for those guys as well."

