Bentley Strikes out 9; Diamond Defeats Arcadia Valley to Claim Comet Division Championship of Mickey Mantle Classic

COMMERCE, OK — Over in Commerce, Oklahoma, they played host to the 25th Annual Mickey Mantle Classic with today being the final day. Championship Saturday.

The Diamond Wildcats defeated the Arcadia Valley Tigers, 10-4, to claim the Mickey Mantle Classic Comet Division Championship.

Grady Bentley had a big day on the mound! He earned the win after going; 5.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER and finished with 9 strikeouts in the victory!

Gage Schubert picked up the save only allowing one hit in 1.2 innings pitched and struck out one batter.

Giancarlo Martinez, Adam Brown, Kale Adams and Ty Stokes all finished with an RBI.

Brayden Clement was 1-for-2 with two RBI’s in the victory.

Diamond improves to 5-5 on the season. They will return back home on Monday for a game against Ash Grove (4-2). Game time for that one is set for 4:30 p.m.

