Benny Snell had surgery on knee

The Steelers are running short on running backs at the moment, and one of them will miss the next few weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Steelers running back Benny Snell had surgery to trim his meniscus, after he was injured in Monday’s win over the Dolphins.

He’s expected to miss two or three weeks after the procedure.

The Steelers were without James Conner (shoulder) in yesterday’s practice. Jaylen Samuels (knee) has been cleared, but they have reason to worry about their depth heading into Sunday’s game against the Colts.