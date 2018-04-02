Benny Cunningham re-signs with Bears

Running back Benny Cunningham visited the Saints but re-signed with the Bears, his representation, SIG Sports, tweeted Monday.

Cunningham, 27, is a core special teams player and third-down back. He played 175 snaps on offense and 229 on special teams last season for the Bears.

In five NFL seasons, Cunningham has more receiving yards (992) than rushing yards (777).

Cunningham played his first four seasons for the Rams. He has 113 career receptions for 992 yards and three touchdowns and 180 rushes for 777 yards and four touchdowns.

He also has 102 career kickoff returns, though only seven came with the Bears last season.

Field Yates of ESPN reported Cunningham’s visit to the Saints, but with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara entrenched in New Orleans, Cunningham likely would have received less playing time on offense than he will get in Chicago.