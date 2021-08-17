Bennie Fowler, Malachi Dupre among Saints free agent tryouts

The first wave of roster cuts across the NFL is unpleasant at best, but the New Orleans Saints have taken the opportunity to bring in free agents for tryouts to see where they can improve their team. A group of six players worked out for the team on Tuesday, and more are on the way. Here is everything you need to know:

WR Malachi Dupre

May 24, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Malachi Dupre (16) catches a pass during OTA's at the ADPRO Sports Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Dupre, 25, was a standout at LSU but he's only played five snaps on offense since going pro. He's also been shuttled around a bit between five different NFL teams, most recently playing for the short-lived XFL's DC Defenders.

WR Bennie Fowler

New Orleans Saints return specialist Bennie Fowler (16) reacts after recovering a fabled kickoff in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. The Saints won 34-23. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Fowler, 30, may be the most familiar name on this list -- he spent the 2020 season with New Orleans before signing with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency, though he was released early in training camp. He mainly played on special teams until an early-season injury cut him down last year.

WR Devin Smith

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Devin Smith (19) makes a catch during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Smith, 29, was a college teammate of Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore at Ohio State. Smith's career began as a second-round New York Jets draft pick but was derailed by a series of knee injuries. He's shown all the ability in the world but just hasn't been able to remain healthy.

WR Kevin White

Jul 28, 2016; Bourbonnais, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White (13) during training camp at Olivet Nazarene University. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

White, 29, ended up signing with the Saints, so they must have seen something to like in his tryout. He was an athletic marvel with consistent field-stretching abilities at West Virginia but injuries at the pro level and poor quarterback play in Chicago have stunted his career. He still hasn't caught a touchdown in the NFL.

OT Jordan Mills

Sep 22, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jordan Mills (79) against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mills, 30, has started 84 of the 90 games he's appeared in -- mostly with the Bears and Buffalo Bills. He's bounced around the league and spent time with seven different teams over the years. After losing third-string right tackle Kyle Murphy to an injury, it makes sense for the Saints to consider all options.

OT Caleb Benenoch

Nov 11, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Caleb Benenoch (77) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Benonech, 27, has seen his only NFL action with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he started 22 games in four years (appearing in 35 in total). But he's also made his trip around the league, alternately landing with seven different practice squads and rosters.

