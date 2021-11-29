Bennett Williams expected to be available for Oregon Ducks’ bowl game

Mario Cristobal said that they expect Bennett Williams to be available for a bowl game later this year. Bennett isn't quite ready for this week, but should be ready soon after. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 29, 2021

The Oregon Ducks could be getting one of their biggest defensive assets back just in time for bowl season.

After losing safety Bennett Williams earlier in the year to a broken fibula, head coach Mario Cristobal said on Monday that they expect Williams to be able to return for a bowl game later this season.

Cristobal said that Williams is not quite ready to play this coming week against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship, but he has made enough progress that they expect him to be ready in 2-3 weeks.

With all of the injuries that Oregon has suffered, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, this is a huge boost for the Ducks.

List