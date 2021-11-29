Bennett Williams expected to be available for Oregon Ducks’ bowl game

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
The Oregon Ducks could be getting one of their biggest defensive assets back just in time for bowl season.

After losing safety Bennett Williams earlier in the year to a broken fibula, head coach Mario Cristobal said on Monday that they expect Williams to be able to return for a bowl game later this season.

Cristobal said that Williams is not quite ready to play this coming week against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship, but he has made enough progress that they expect him to be ready in 2-3 weeks.

With all of the injuries that Oregon has suffered, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, this is a huge boost for the Ducks.

