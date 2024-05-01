Bennett, Taylor among seven to leave Cambridge

Veteran duo Ryan Bennett and Lyle Taylor are among seven players released by Cambridge United, including club stalwart Harrison Dunk.

Former Norwich and Wolves defender Bennett spent 18 months with the U’s, while striker Taylor joined on a short-term deal in January.

Left-sided player Dunk, who made over 450 appearances for the club and featured in two promotion-winning sides, is departing the Abbey Stadium after 13 years.

Cambridge have also released defenders Brandon Haunstrup and James Holden and forward pair Saikou Janneh and Fejiri Okenabirhie.

The League One side, who finished 18th in the table, have placed four other players on the transfer list – midfield trio Jack Lankester, Adam May and Lewis Simper and defender Jubril Okedina.

They have offered new deals to seven players – James Brophy, Jordan Cousins, Mamadou Jobe, Elias Kachunga, Sullay Kaikai, Will Mannion and Glenn McConnell.