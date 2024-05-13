Bennett signs with Chattahoochee Valley

May 12—TIFTON — Loralee Bennett became the third member of Tift County's senior softball group to sign to play collegiately. Bennett inked with Alabama's Chattahoochee Valley.

Head coach Taylor Barber described Bennett as having "an incredible work ethic" and being "an incredible leader."

The two built a rapport during time in the batting cages when Bennett was a freshman. Bennett is an extra-special player. Out of the senior group, she was the only one to start every one of Tift's 121 games.

Bennett has a .384 career batting average, with 136 hits. Barber said she is the Lady Devils' fastpitch single-season leader in hits and doubles.