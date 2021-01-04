Bennedict Mathurin wins Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week honors after career-high scoring performance
In three Arizona men's basketball wins last week, forward Bennedict Mathurin averaged 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals to earn Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week accolades. Mathurin provided a major boost in the Wildcats' sweep through Washington, averaging 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds on the road swing. Recorded a career-high 24-point, 11-rebound double-double in Arizona's double-overtime victory at Washington State on Saturday.