Bennedict Mathurin, top-seeded Wildcats survive TCU in OT

Arizona holds on in overtime against number nine, TCU, led by Ben Mathurin. Season high 30 points, Mathurin showed tonight why he's a potential top-10 draft pick. Every time Arizona needed bucket late in the stretch, he came through for the Wildcats. And this is the type of win I honestly think that'll propel the Wildcats to the Final Four.

They have it in the inside and out. And they're doing it in the best way possible on the defensive end first. And I think you've got to give your hats off to the coaching staff. Steve Robinson is a guy that came from North Carolina, that coached for me, and he brought his hard-nosed attitude to this Arizona Wildcat team. And it's showing on the court.

