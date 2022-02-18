Bennedict Mathurin joins Pac-12 Networks after 20-point performance in No. 3 Arizona’s home win over Oregon State

Arizona student-athlete Bennedict Mathurin follows-up with Pac-12 Networks after No. 3 Arizona men’s basketball 83-69 win over Oregon State on Thursday, Feb. 17 in Tucson. Mathurin finishes with 20 points on 6-14 shooting from the field against the Beavers. The Wildcats improve to 23-2 overall and 13-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.