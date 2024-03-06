Bennedict Mathurin with the hoop & harm

The NBA returns tonight from its All-Star break hiatus! Fantasy analyst Dan Titus shares what he expects to happen in the season's stretch run.
An NFC executive had predicted to Yahoo Sports that the salary-cap bump wouldn't impact which players team considered tagging but would push some over the fence. The nine tags suggest that happened.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Seeking to highlight underrated gems across MLB, fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don shares his list of draft sleepers in the AL.
It's not a setback in Verlander's recovery. He just needs more build-up time.
Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito was the presumed Opening Day starter.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Giants' offseason, including possibly losing Saquon Barkley, a major overhaul of the offensive line, and a lot of pressure on Brian Daboll entering Year 3.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
Jorge Martin highlights a player to get excited about for each MLB fan base, and how they can impact fantasy baseball in 2024.
Fatukasi was reportedly fired on his birthday.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by over 22 seconds.
The 31-year-old Waller has missed 19 games over the past three seasons.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in 2023 for betting on games during his rookie season.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
Junior has been an analyst for NBC since retiring from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.
Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.
After taking a chainsaw to fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, Dalton Del Don takes his keen eye to the hitters.