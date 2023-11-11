Benkert gets 300th career win as Simi Valley advances to Division 6 football semifinals

Four generations of Benkerts gathered in Simi Valley donning custom “Team Benkert” T-shirts.

Three of Jim Benkert’s four siblings were there. His grandchildren played on the field after the final whistle. Like the opposition, 84-year-old aunt Margie Ann drove herself up from Orange County for the occasion.

“This is our family thing,” said Benkert’s sister, Kathy.

The departed Joanna Benkert was represented by a bag of sweets similar to what she would provide every time her second child was on a sideline.

Unfortunately for visiting Crean Lutheran of Irvine on Friday night, the Simi Valley defense was not in as generous a mood.

The Pioneers defense allowed 143 yards of total offense and no points as Simi Valley dominated the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 quarterfinal, 27-7.

“I think this was definitely one of our better performances, defensively,” said senior safety Carlos Ferreiro. “It all started off with the defensive line, which did their job, and the linebackers stopping the run. Of course, the (defensive backs) did their own job, covering their own guys.”

A punt return for a touchdown late in the second quarter provided the visitors their only joy as Benkert joined the state’s most exclusive football coaching club.

The winningest football coach in Ventura County history became the 14th coach in state history to win 300 games, according to CalHiSports.com.

Head coach Jim Benkert (middle) poses for a photo after Simi Valley defeated Crean Lutheran 27-7 in a CIF-SS Division 6 quarterfinal game at Simi Valley High on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. The Hall of Fame coach earned his 300th career victory.

Richard Fong has coached alongside Benkert for more than 30 seasons.

“Jim is a competitor,” said Fong. “He competes at everything. And if you don’t keep up, he gets (angry). He’ll compete just walking out to the field to see who can go faster.

“He expects the best out of everybody. … He sets the bar pretty high and people respond.”

The 65-year-old Benkert is now 300-114-1 over his 35 seasons at Westlake, Oaks Christian and Simi Valley.

“I was really happy with the way we played in all phases of the game,” Benkert said. “Obviously, our special teams gave up a big plays, but we got a few big plays on that that, too.”

Ferreiro blocked a punt and a field goal, returning the field goal 89 yards for a touchdown, and Jayden Clarke returned the blocked punt for a TD and Jayden Graham had a fumble recovery and an interception as Simi Valley advanced to its first sectional semifinal in four years.

Simi Valley's Jayden Clarke celebrates after scooping up a fumble and returning it for a touchdown during the Pioneers' 27-7 win over Crean Lutheran in a CIF-SS Division 6 quarterfinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Simi Valley High.

Simi Valley (7-5) will host Huntington Beach (6-6) in this Friday’s semifinal.

“Just the speed of our defense really caused them a lot of problems,” Benkert said. “And that’s a good football team. We did a really good job of putting the fire out. In all three phases of the game, we put the fire out.”

It was a performance befitting a coaching milestone.

“He’s always hard on us,” Ferreiro said of Benkert. “He’s definitely a great coach. He has a way to support us and build us for these games. He just gets us ready for these games.”

Coordinator Doug Semones’ defense chewed through three different Crean Lutheran quarterbacks, allowing a first down on just one of its first nine possessions.

By then, the offense, defense and special teams had collaborated to build a 27-7 lead on Ferriero’s field goal block and return with 4:47 left in the third quarter.

Simi Valley's Carlos Ferreiro dives into the end zone to score a touchdown after a blocked punt during the Pioneers' 27-7 win over Crean Lutheran in a CIF-SS Division 6 quarterfinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Simi Valley High.

Senior quarterback Jesse Sereno completed 15 of 23 passes for 160 yards and junior running back Brice Hawkins had 94 yards from scrimmage on 22 tough carries and four receptions for Simi Valley.

“We just came to play,” Benkert said. “I thought we had a great week of practice in preparation for them. We did come out to go for it. Our opening play, we’re throwing the ball down the field. We didn’t want to be intimidated by them.

“Their defensive front was probably one of the better defensive fronts we had to go against all year. They did some good things against our run game, but we were able to open it up with the throw game and still get some yards running the ball. … Enough to keep the clock running.”

Simi Valley turned a Crean Lutheran fumble on the second play of the night into a 7-0 lead on Sereno’s 10-yard TD pass to Drayden Rittersdorf.

Clark’s scoop and score of a blocked punt doubled the lead to 14-0 with 3:48 left in the first quarter.

Jack Reed converted field goals of 23 and 40 yards to push the lead to 20-7 early in the third quarter.

That was all Simi Valley needed to deliver its head coach his milestone.

Head coach Jim Benkert yells from the sideline during Simi Valley's 27-7 win over Crean Lutheran in a CIF-SS Division 6 quarterfinal game at Simi Valley High on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. The Hall of Fame coach earned his 300th career victory.

And by the sound of Benkert’s wife Joi, there is no end in sight for Ventura County’s winningest football coach.

“I’m just so happy for him, so proud of him,” said Joi Benkert. “He’s got a lot of energy. He’s going to be involved in football for a long time.”

