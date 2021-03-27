Benji Palu demos Cal's virtual tour of the Berkeley campus and football facilities with Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth speaks with student-athlete Josh Drayden during Cal's Football Spring Game on Mar. 20 in Berkeley. Drayden continues to be a voice of change on social injustice and in his career with the Golden Bears, he has totalled 78 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and three interceptions. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.