Benji Palu demos Cal's virtual tour of the Berkeley campus and football facilities with Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth
California football Director and On-Campus Recruiting staff member Benji Palu walks Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth through the interactive virtual tour of Cal's campus and facilities.