Benjamin Watson announces top six teams following Tennessee-Missouri game
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11.
Saturday’s contest was the Vols’ final home game during the 2022 season. Tennessee also celebrated senior day versus Missouri.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Following Week 11 games, Benjamin Watson announced his top six teams on SEC Network’s “SEC Football Final.” Watson’s top six teams are listed below.
Georgia
Ohio State
Michigan
TCU
Tennessee
LSU
