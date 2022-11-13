Benjamin Watson announces top six teams following Tennessee-Missouri game

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11.

Saturday’s contest was the Vols’ final home game during the 2022 season. Tennessee also celebrated senior day versus Missouri.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 11 games, Benjamin Watson announced his top six teams on SEC Network’s “SEC Football Final.” Watson’s top six teams are listed below.

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire