Benjamin Watson announces top six teams ahead of Tennessee-Georgia game

Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) defeated Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC), 44-6, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.

The win is Tennessee’s fifth versus a top 25 opponent this season.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 9 games, former Georgia tight end Benjamin Watson announced his top six teams on SEC Network’s “SEC Football Final.” Watson’s top six teams are listed below.

Tennessee

Georgia

Ohio State

Clemson

Michigan

Alabama

