Benjamin Watson announces top six teams ahead of Tennessee-Georgia game
Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) defeated Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC), 44-6, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.
The win is Tennessee’s fifth versus a top 25 opponent this season.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Following Week 9 games, former Georgia tight end Benjamin Watson announced his top six teams on SEC Network’s “SEC Football Final.” Watson’s top six teams are listed below.
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire