Benjamin Sesko reacts to transfer interest from Premier League giants

Benjamin Sesko says he is happy to have attracted transfer interest from several Premier League giants after signing a new contract with RB Leipzig.

Despite keen pursuits from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United this summer, the 21-year-old chose to extend his stay with Die Roten Bullen to further develop under Marco Rose.

Sesko has netted 18 times in 42 appearances for Leipzig so far and has another 11 goals in 31 outings for Slovenia.

Reflecting on the speculation surrounding his future, Sesko told reporters: "To be honest, with the pressure, I put it on the bright side.

"It's a good kind of pressure. If you have the opportunity where people can talk about you, doesn't matter if it's good or bad, there's something about you and it means I have done something good in the past and people are talking about it.

"I always put it on the bright side and I am happy to be a part of this."

Sesko hasn't scored yet at Euro 2024 but his nation have performed admirably, securing draws against Denmark and Serbia. Slovenia play England on Tuesday and need a positive result to reach the knockout stages.

"We definitely can [get a result against England]. They know that we have played two great games," said Sesko.

"They're not at their best - now is the best opportunity to play against them and show them the best we can do.

"It's definitely a good chance for me to play in this type of tournament. I'm really proud of myself to be a part of the team and be here and for the experience and the self-growth.

"It's really important for me and for my career in general. It's been an amazing time and I'm looking forward to more of this."