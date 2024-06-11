Benjamin Sesko reaches agreement over 2025 transfer with new RB Leipzig contract

Benjamin Sesko has a gentleman's agreement with RB Leipzig to facilitate an exit from the club next summer, 90min understands.

The in-demand striker, who ended last season with 18 goals in all competitions, has decided to renew his contract with Leipzig until 2029, rejecting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in the process.

Sesko wanted clarity on his future before heading into Euro 2024 and feels settled in Leipzig, who have agreed to hand the 21-year-old a wage packet close to what he could have earned in the Premier League.

There is no formal release clause in Sesko's new contract but 90min understands he has reached a gentleman's agreement with Leipzig with a view to a move away from the club next summer.

The news may come as a boost to both Chelsea and United, who felt as though they were trailing behind Arsenal in the race for Sesko's signature. Indeed, the Gunners were confident they were the leading suitor but knew they were in a battle to convince the Slovenia international to leave Leipzig this summer. Despite all the hype around a move away, staying at Leipzig has appeared a likely scenario for weeks.

Chelsea and United will both hope to qualify for the Champions League next season and boost their appeal to Sesko or any other transfer targets in 2025. The two clubs are also in a period of transition off the field, but will hope to have found stability and success by next summer.

In the meantime, the three Premier League sides must make a decision on whether to sign a new striker this summer.

All three have analysed a number of options across Europe. Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres and Brighton's Evan Ferguson are of interest to Arsenal, who are also keeping an eye on the Joshua Zirkzee situation as AC Milan try and get that deal over the line.

Chelsea appreciate Ferguson and could make a concrete move for January target Jhon Duran of Aston Villa. United could consider Ivan Toney still if the price is right.

It is not thought any of the three Premier League will move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who is seen as too expensive by the trio.