Benjamin Sesko: Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea target ends transfer saga with new deal

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Benjamin Sesko has signed a new five-year contract at RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a fine debut season with Leipzig in which he scored 18 goals in 42 games and quickly emerged on the radar of Europe's top clubs.

However, it was reported on Tuesday that he would turn down these advances and commit to the Bundesliga side with a new contract.

Early on Wednesday, Leipzig announced Sesko had signed a new deal running until 2029.

Sesko told Leipzig's club channels: "I had a good first year at RB Leipzig and am incredibly happy to be here. Team, club, city, fans - the overall package is simply outstanding for me. The early contract extension was therefore the logical next step for me.

"Even though I didn't play or score as much in the first half of the season, this phase was very important for me and my development. I feel a lot of trust and appreciation throughout the club and that is crucial for being able to perform to my full potential. In the second half of the season in particular, I was able to give something back with my goals.

"We have a team with great potential and a balanced mix of young and experienced players. I'm really looking forward to taking the next steps with this team. We've already achieved a lot in my first season and often shown what quality and outstanding football we can bring to the pitch. But there's still a lot more to be done and that's now our common goal."

90min revealed on Tuesday that the three main factors in Sesko's decision to stay at Leipzig were he is settled at the club, the money they offered him was competitive and he ultimately wanted his future sorted before Slovenia's Euro 2024 campaign.

Nevertheless, Sesko has a gentleman's agreement in place with Leipzig to leave in the summer of 2025.