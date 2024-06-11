Benjamin Sesko makes shock decision on future amid Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd interest

Benjamin Sesko has decided to stay at RB Leipzig this summer despite widespread transfer interest in his services, a new report has revealed.

The 21-year-old was one of Europe's most sought after strikers for the summer window following a rapid rise to stardom.

90min previously reported that Sesko was a target for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, but they now look set to miss out on a deal for the Slovenia international.

Fabrizio Romano claims Sesko is now expected to stay at Leipzig this summer and will come to a new gentleman's agreement over a future move away from the club, comparing the situation to that of Erling Haaland during his days at Borussia Dortmund.

Sesko joined up with Leipzig last summer having agreed to join them from Red Bull Salzburg back in 2022 for a €24m transfer fee.

During his debut season in Germany, Sesko contributed 18 goals and two assists in 42 games. He ended the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign having scored in seven straight matches and will hope to continue his fine form at Euro 2024 with Slovenia.

Speaking ahead of the group stage, in which they will face England, Denmark and Serbia, Slovenia boss Matjaz Kek said of Sesko: "He is physically strong, technically gifted and mature. There aren't many strikers like this in the world. I think he has steadily improved, becoming more concrete in his decisions. Another quality he has is pace.

"We are happy, delighted, and proud. It’s well-deserved for this generation of footballers; they have restored faith in Slovenian football."

Sesko has already scored 11 goals in 29 appearances for Slovenia's senior side and is one of few standout names in their squad, with Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak the only other member of the team to have played in last season's Champions League.