Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic on diverging paths at Euro 2024 - and in the transfer market

Two games in, no wins attained. That goes for both Slovenia and Serbia, after a super-late equaliser meant the second match for both in Group C ended in a 1-1 draw.

It leaves the pair facing the prospect of getting a result in their final match, with the pressures and uncertainty that brings - but also needing their starting strikers to hit the goal trail, as both of Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic drew a blank once more.

Given the excitement around one and the expectation around the other heading into Euro 2024, both nations will be within their rights to demand more - though perhaps only one might now get the opportunity to do so in that crucial third group match.

Both forwards have been reported to be of enormous interest to several clubs in the transfer market and particularly in the Premier League, with Sesko insisting he’ll stay at RB Leipzig one more year and Vlahovic now seen as a viable option by the likes of Arsenal.

Whether their performances in Germany alter that, or their respective price tags, remains to be seen - but this summer both have ambitions to greater achievements than they have so far managed.

Take Sesko. In the second round of matches, his big chance came around a third of the way through: a driving run and strike back out off the post from Timi Elsnik arrived at the feet of the Leipzig striker, who could only half-trap and awkwardly turn to clip a shot way over the bar.

It was more than presentable and, with the goalkeeper out of position and just eight yards from goal, was a big chance in a goalless game - Sesko should have done better.

Later, he was played through towards goal by strike partner Andraz Sporar, but couldn’t out-pace or out-strength the defender.

It wasn’t a match of total disappointment, of course: one surging run through the centre carried Slovenia 40 yards upfield to relieve pressure at an important moment, while he also produced another driving dribble, checked inside and curled a shot on target, tipped over the bar.

But in 75 minutes on the pitch he couldn’t find a way through, didn’t really see a clear opening created for him and wasn’t a non-stop presence in front of goal.

In some respects he’s of course hampered by the service provided for him. Sporar is a work horse alongside him but lacks any real technical brilliance or vision beyond the obvious, at times meaning Sesko must be deep to get involved in buildup play but then also try and lead the line when possible.

Even so, it’s hard to escape the feeling he hasn’t quite had the impact Slovenia might have hoped for yet, but he will certainly lead the line once more against England and his all-round contribution has at least been positive.

Indeed, he’s far beyond the impact of Dusan Vlahovic.

Coming into the tournament with 13 national team goals to his name in only 27 caps, the Juventus attacker hit 18 this term at club level and has been handed a key role for Serbia.

Across the full 90 minutes against England he had two shots, one of which was excellent and forced Jordan Pickford into a late save - but otherwise offered very little.

Much was made post-match of Harry Kane’s lack of involvement; the England skipper had 24 touches, Vlahovic had just 18.

He was a non-factor for too long in that one and offered even less against Slovenia, subbed off for Luka Jovic - who then popped up with a 95th-minute equaliser.

Such is the way of tournament football, Serbia’s must-win encounter with Denmark next time out will probably contain Jovic over Vlahovic, leaving the Juve man to hope for a similar impact off the bench, but Serbia have so far disappointed enormously.

Expectations might have been high for both before the tournament started, but now it’s reached the stage of crucial need. One of them must come good if their nations are to make it through and prolong their stay in Germany.