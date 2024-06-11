Benjamin Seško set to stay at RB Leipzig this summer

Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany reports that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Seško is set to stay at RB Leipzig this summer despite interest from abroad.

Seško will sign a new contract at Leipzig and will have a gentlemans agreement surrounding an eventual departure from the club. It has previously been reported by kicker that a new contract will remove any release clause from his contract.

The 21 year old had a release clause valid this summer that was currently worth €65m but could still increase after EURO 2024. Seško had attracted interest from Arsenal and even Borussia Dortmund after a strong end to his first Bundesliga season.

Ultimately, staying another season will probably be best for Seško’s career. Although he finished the season scoring in seven consecutive games, he has still shown that he can be wasteful infront of goal and the additional season will mean he can develop his partnership with Loïs Openda even more.

GGFN | Jack Meenan