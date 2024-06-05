The Benjamin School's Cosby-Mosley, White top athletes at the Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards

2024 Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards

Jacob Cosby-Mosley and Lily White, both of the Benjamin School, won Athlete of the Year honors at the Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

The show was produced with support from Baptist Health Orthopedic Care.

Other boys finalists were Lincoln Graf of Atlantic and Nico Snyder of Saint Andrew’s School. Other girls finalists were Anna Fiore of Suncoast and Sasha Seidel of Jupiter.

2024 Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards

Cosby-Mosley has been the embodiment of an all-around athlete at the Benjamin School. He's filled a variety of roles on the Bucs football team through the years, starring in the defensive secondary, leading the offense at quarterback and harassing defenses as a ball carrier and pass catcher.

This winter, Jacob showed he's a bona fide bucket too as he led the Benjamin boys basketball team in scoring. Perhaps most impressive of all, Jacob was a centerpiece track and field talent in Benjamin's three consecutive state championships.

He finished as state runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles and placed on the podium in the long jump and triple jump. He closed his varsity career with personal bests in the hurdles and long jump.He is set to play college football at Wake Forest.

2024 Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards

One of South Florida's best girls soccer players, White led Palm Beach County with 41 goals and helped the Bucs complete an undefeated regular season. She scored 105 career goals in four varsity seasons at Benjamin. Last fall, Lily added to her stellar athletic resume by playing kicker on Benjamin's football team. Extra points aren't automatic at the high school level but they almost were for Lily: She made 42 of 45 attempts as Benjamin finished 8-3 overall.

Lily didn't take her senior spring off, either. She qualified for the Florida state meet in three track and field events. She finished top 10 in the 400-meter dash and notched a personal record in the triple jump at the state meet. Lily will continue her athletic career in the Ivy League as she's signed to play soccer at the University of Pennsylvania.

This article originally appeared on USATNetwork: Cosby-Mosely, White top athletes at the Palm Beach County HSSAs