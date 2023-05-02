Benjamin Newman talks his recent Rutgers football visit

In late April, Benjamin Newman took a visit to Rutgers football. The class of 2025 prospect from upstate New York is one of the top quarterbacks in his class in the region.

As a sophomore at St. Thomas Aquinas (Rochester, N.Y.), Newman split time with a senior (Mykel White). In seven games, Newman completed 40-of-76 passes for 613 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Little Irish went 3-6 in 2022.

Newman checks in at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. In April, he visited Rutgers and Syracuse.

Rutgers and Newman have been in regular communication for nearly two years. It is a connection that he said is getting deeper and stronger.

“My relationship with Rutgers has grown stronger over the years. My first experience with Rutgers was during the 2021 summer. I was going into ninth grade playing in the Rutgers 7v7 tournament,” Newman said. “I had little knowledge of who Rutgers was back then. The following year at the same tourney I received more attention from coaches including coach Hewitt (tight ends assistant Matt Hewitt) and coach Fraser (Bob Fraser, senior adviser). I had a lot of eyes on me this past season and have spoken to coach Hewitt on the phone earlier this spring. I was grateful to be on campus last weekend and continue to grow old relationships, while also creating new ones.”

The visit a couple of weeks ago saw Newman take in a spring practice where he was able to observe from the sidelines. He was able to meet with the staff, tour the football facility and even run into a former teammate.

“Jordan Walker is a CTC alumnus and a big brother to me. Seeing him go to Rutgers and thrive is something that drives me to work harder for these goals I’m trying to achieve,” Newman said. “After practice we got a family photo together and he helped tour us around.”

