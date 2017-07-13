Benjamin Moukandjo signs for Jiangsu Suning

Despite interest from English sides Crystal Palace and Birmingham City, the Lorient attacker has made the switch to China

Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning have completed the signing of Cameroon national team captain Benjamin Moukandjo from Lorient on a €5.5 million deal.

The 28-year-old midfielder arrived in China on Wednesday to complete his medical and sign a two-year deal with the Fabio Capello coached outfit.

Lorient are anticipating an overhaul from playing personnel after their relegation to the French second tier, with Moukandjo and Ghanaian attacker Abdul Waris expected to headline the exodus.

The former Monaco and Nancy man scored 13 goals in 25 appearances for the Merlus but could not help them avoid the drop.

Moukandjo is reported to have turned down the opportunity to join English sides Crystal Palace and Birmingham City over a switch to the Far East.

He becomes the fourth Cameroon player in the Asian country after Christian Bassogog, Stephane Mbia and Olivier Boumal.