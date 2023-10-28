Benjamin Morrison (quadriceps) ruled out for Notre Dame football vs. Pittsburgh

SOUTH BEND — Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame football’s sophomore cornerback, was ruled out for Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh with a strained quadriceps.

The announcement was made just before kickoff. Fellow sophomore Jaden Mickey replaced Morrison in the starting lineup and made his second career start.

Morrison, coming off a freshman All-America season in which he made six interceptions, had made seven consecutive starts. Morrison played 78 out of a possible 80 defensive snaps two weeks ago against USC, tying linebacker JD Bertrand for the team high in that 48-20 win for Notre Dame.

Morrison also intercepted reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, giving Morrison eight interceptions in 21 career games.

Notre Dame had last week off on the bye.

