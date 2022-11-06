Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame wrecking Clemson’s undefeated season
Clemson came into Notre Dame undefeated.
The Tigers are getting spanked, big time, by the Fighting Irish in South Bend.
Freshman DB Benjamin Morrison was having a huge game with a pair of interceptions, the second a 96-yard pick-six of D.J. Uiagalelei.
It was 28-0 in the fourth quarter after the interception and touchdown.
Dabo Swinney tried Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik at QB and neither worked.
Morrison is a true freshman from Phoenix, Az. His dad, Darryl, played for Washington in the NFL from 1993-96 after a college career at Arizona.