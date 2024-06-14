Benjamin Morrison giving back to community

Jun. 14—There have been many highlights in Benjamin Morrison's young football career.

He became a star at Brophy, electing to play for the Broncos instead of one of the local Chandler schools where he lived growing up. His talent quickly has schools flocking to him to play at the next level.

Ultimately, he fell in love with Notre Dame. He's quickly become a star in South Bend, starting at cornerback as a true freshman and holding onto the role now entering his junior year. He's had multiple interceptions, a touchdown on the biggest stage and will likely be a first-round draft pick in next spring's NFL Draft.

But on June 1, Benjamin accomplished perhaps one of his most memorable achievements to date: He gave back to the community in the form of a free youth football camp.

"It's really cool to give to the community that gave me so much," Benjamin said. "I want to continue to do this and poor into these kids. Hopefully the next All-America, the next star is out there."

Morrison and his parents tried to get the camp going last year but ran into logistical issues. So, they vowed to get it off the ground this summer.

As many as 100 youth football players flocked to Brophy's sports complex in downtown Phoenix for the camp. Each athlete received a special shirt with "BMO," Benjamin's nickname, on the front. On the back, his No. 20 he wears at Notre Dame.

The athletes first went through combine style drills. They were measured for height and wingspan. They ran the shuttle and 40-yard dash. They also caught passes and did other various position drills. The camp wrapped up with a competition period.

Everyone had smiles on their faces.

"It's very special," said JoAnn Morrison, Benjamin's mother. "He's able to give back to the community that has given him so much. Really being able to see his impact and influence, just being in this atmosphere may push them to be in his position several years down the line. It's giving these kids and opportunity to experience something different and to dream."

JoAnn was one of the key contributors to getting the camp up and running. She knew it was important for Benjamin to give back to the community he came from.

Like the kids attending, he was once influenced by various youth camps. His father, Darryl, playing for the Washington Redskins was also a big influence on his football career.

The camp drew help from many former and current Brophy football players.

"I think, for me, it's really humbling to see a young kid like Benjamin not just do well on the field but to come back and pour it into his community," Darryl said. "Phoenix has been a part of who he is and now to watch him come and impact the lives of kids, we're proud of him."

Brophy Head Coach Jason Jewell recalled when Benjamin was a freshman, he showed up on campus as a skinny freshman who didn't look the part of a football player.

But Jewell quickly realized that Benjamin had natural talent, which shined as a sophomore when he started on varsity for the Broncos.

At Notre Dame, he earned a starting role as a freshman. He hauled in six interceptions that season, the most in a season since Harrison Smith, who is now with the Vikings. He had three of those in one game against Boston College. Another came against Clemson, the No. 5 team in the country at the time on a chilly night in November 2022. Benjamin read the play all the way, picking off DJ Uiagalelei and returning it 96 yards for a touchdown.

Moments like that have helped define his career so far. It's also allowed him to keep excelling and becoming one of the top NFL prospects in next year's draft class. But getting to that point wasn't easy.

"I can't take all the credit, God played a big role in it," Benjamin said. "I could've gone to any school and been red shirted, all of that. But He put me at Notre Dame for a reason. It does take a lot of hard work, dedication, all that stuff. I visualize, I dream. I write all my goals down.

"When you write your goals down, it's a little different in ink. I try to achieve them but if I don't, at least I'm closer than when I started."

Now living in Mesa when he isn't in South Bend, Benjamin remains humble. He stays grounded by his parents, friends and coaches.

He spent time visiting with every participant in his camp, throwing the football or simply talking about the game and getting to know them. He wants to encourage the younger generation to work for their goals, much like he did at their age.

"I want to create a competitive nature out here to get kids used to what the next level is like," Benjamin said. "I feel like everything you do in the next level you compete somehow. If we can get them that at a young age they'll be in better shape when they get there."