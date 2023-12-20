Benjamin football's Chauncey Bowens leads trio of Power Five signings

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Three athletes, three Power Five schools.

With national early signing day taking place on Wednesday, Benjamin football players Chauncey Bowens, Jacob Cosby-Mosley and Chase Malamala all signed letters of intent.

There were no hats taken off to be replaced with another logo and no shirts ripped off to reveal secret decisions this time around — all three student-athletes stuck to their guns, signing as expected.

It dispelled, finally, an unfounded conspiracy that Bowens could switch back to his previous commitment to Florida given Georgia's backfield growing more crowded.

With Trevor Etienne entering the transfer portal and joining the Bulldogs, recruitment conspiracy theorists were left to ponder the potential of a Bowens flip.

Benjamin's Chauncey Bowens puts on his University of Georgia hat as he signs his letter of intent on Dec. 20, 2023.

"I have a good relationship with Trevor," Bowens said. "When I was committed to Florida, he was my host there. Honestly, it never really swayed my decision. Georgia has a long track line of recruited running backs, and they always have a loaded and versatile running back room."

Even though Etienne's transfer might complicate snap counts, that isn't something with which Bowens is concerned.

"It never swayed my decision," he repeated. "The plan was always just to come in there and work as hard as I can. Even if I'm not on the field instantly, I have a plan to contribute in any way possible — special teams, anything."

Bowens rushed for 811 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry during a 2023 season in which he recorded 10 rushing touchdowns for Benjamin.

An all-purpose back, he was also on the receiving end of 18 catches for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

Tracking signing day in Florida: Signing day live updates: Gators land Sumner ATH Greg Smith III

Meanwhile, Jacob Cosby-Mosley will be joining former teammate Micah Mays to terrorize opposing collegiate offenses at Wake Forest.

Benjamin's Jacob Cosby-Mosley signs his letter of intent to play for Wake Forest on Dec. 20, 2023.

"I like how they have a great after-football program," Cosby-Mosley said. "Football doesn't last forever, so being prepared to have business connections are what you need to continue on with life."

But, of course, it's a football school, too — and the senior safety loved the social setting in the locker room and the success the program has had in recent years.

"Under coach (Dave) Clawson, he's only had I think two or three seasons where it's not a 10-win team. It makes it a lot easier when you have stuff like that."

Cosby-Mosley posted 678 all-purpose yards for Benjamin this year but made his biggest impact as a safety, accounting for 39 tackles, a team-high four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

The safety also caused two fumbles himself.

Malamala is staying local — well, sort of.

Benjamin's Chase Malamala smiles as he puts pen to paper, signing his letter of intent to play for the University of Central Florida on Dec. 20, 2023.

Benjamin's star offensive tackle is taking a short trip north, having confirmed his commitment to the University of Central Florida.

"It's really just the people there," Malamala said. "It's a real community. It's really family-oriented. And playing for someone like coach (Gus) Malzahn, a national championship coach who has really helped turn the program around, it was kind of a no-brainer for me."

The three-star left tackle comes in standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 300 pounds. He was one of the men up front that allowed running backs like Bowens to shine coming out of the backfield.

Alex Peterman is a high school sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at apeterman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Benjamin football star Chauncey Bowens signs with Georgia Bulldogs