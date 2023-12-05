Benjamin football star prospect Amaree Williams poised to reclassify graduating class

Top Benjamin football recruit Amaree Williams may have seen his final games in Buccaneer orange and blue with the close of the 2023 season.

Benjamin head coach Eric Kresser confirmed Williams' plans to reclassify to this year's graduating class on Monday at the Lou Groza Award Celebration in West Palm Beach.

Williams recently moved to the top spot in the national 247Sports rankings for the 2025 recruiting class on Nov. 21.

The Benjamin School wide receiver and defensive back Amaree Williams warms up before game against Cardinal Newman in their regional semifinal playoff football game in West Palm Beach on November 17, 2023.

He will now be reclassifying to the class of 2024 and graduating with true senior teammate and four-star running back Chauncey Bowens.

Unlike Bowens — who intends to put pen to paper on his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs in December, — Williams is still undecided and, according to Kresser, won’t sign his National Letter of Intent until February.

Williams dominated the edge on defense in his first two seasons with the Bucs, starting as a freshman in 2021, but his boom on offense this fall has made things complicated.

Benjamin's Amaree Williams extends for a one-handed touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone during the Bucs' regular season finale against King's Academy on Nov. 3, 2023.

After a 40-tackle, 15-sack sophomore campaign starring on defense in 2022, Williams returned this season to take the reins of the team’s receiver room from Micah Mays, who plays for Wake Forest, and lead the Bucs in touchdown catches.

Totaling 424 receiving yards and averaging 26.5 per grab, he scored seven times on 16 passes from quarterback Jayden Vega, who will be without his other half for what would’ve been their senior seasons at Benjamin.

What still remains for Williams before packing up in the spring is the huge question of where his 6-foot-5, 215 pound frame will fit best.

Benjamin wide reciever Amaree Williams taunts Palm Beach Central cornerback Mikey Gayle during their game in Wellington, Florida on October 6, 2023.

Among the cut for the Top 13 programs who may get a shot at adding Williams to their rosters are Georgia, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, South Carolina, USC, Florida State, his NFL veteran father Moe’s alma mater of Kentucky, along with Penn State and Texas.

Since an unofficial visit to Georgia in July, Williams took unofficial visits in September to Florida State and the University of Florida. He also made an unofficial visit to the Texas in October and USC in November.

However, as silent as the pursuit may seem to the public, sources suggest Mario Cristobal and Miami are making big moves behind the scenes to lock down Williams.

Per 247Sports, Williams’ last took an unofficial visit to Coral Gables in July 2022.

Emilee Smarr is a sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Benjamin's Amaree Williams set to reclassify to 2024 graduating class