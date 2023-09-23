Benintendi throws out Turner
Andrew Benintendi plays the ball off the wall nicely and throws out Justin Turner trying to stretch a single into a double in the 4th
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Stick with us through this entire epic day of college football action.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central and joined the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
After two days of competition, the Solheim Cup will come down to Sunday's singles matches.
Florida State found a way to pull out a gutsy 31-24 win in overtime to post its first win over Clemson since 2014 and remain undefeated.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Turns out money doesn't automatically buy happiness.
Aaron Rodgers is out of a cast after his Achilles surgery but said he still can’t walk on his own.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Teams often have a day when they “tell the truth” after a tough game. The truth of the matter is the Giants aren’t all that close to being the team they want to be.
Of the many miraculous shots he's hit over the years, which does Tiger Woods rank as his personal best?
It's the third straight week Colorado's game has gotten the most bets of any football game.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Captain Andrew Luck rides again.
This isn't the first time Trent Williams has punched someone on an NFL field.
It's been almost three years since we've seen Deshaun Watson play a truly great game. The Browns still believe he can turn things around.
Pollard spoke with Yahoo Sports as he replaces seven-year starter Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas' backfield, and here's what he's doing that's caught the eye of Cowboys coaches.
Ertz called it a career after 10-plus years with the USWNT and two World Cup titles.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.