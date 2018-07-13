Benintendi on bereavement list; out until after break

The Red Sox will be without outfielder Andrew Benintendi until after the All-Star break next week after he was placed on the bereavement list.

A player on the list is required to miss a minimum of three games. After Sunday, the Red Sox won't play until after the break next Friday in Detroit.

First baseman Sam Travis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Benintendi's spot on the roster. With Benintendi out, Rafael Devers (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list and Christian Vazquez (pinky finger surgery) going on the DL earlier this week, the Sox are without their starting left fielder, third baseman and part of their catching platoon heading into final three games before the break.

Travis was 2-for-12 in three games in an earlier stint in Boston this season. He hit .224 with six homers and 20 RBI in 67 games at Pawtucket this season. Benintendi is hitting .297 with 14 homers and 57 RBI and was one of the finalists for the final American League All-Star spot but finished second in fan voting to Mariners shortstop Jean Segura.

