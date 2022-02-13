Bengals’ Zac Taylor positioned for contract extension after Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor could have a shiny new contract extension soon after guiding the franchise to not only its first playoff win in 30-plus years, but a Super Bowl berth.

The day his Bengals tackle the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that both Taylor and Rams coach Sean McVay should be in line for extensions with their respective clubs.

The winner, obviously, would have more leverage.

Taylor is surely positioned for a massive extension regardless. The Bengals let the Marvin Lewis era unfold for 16 seasons, and while some of those were simple one-offs, Taylor winning just a single playoff game put him on the path to a notable extension.

Hired as the 10th Bengals head coach in 2019, Taylor was the second-youngest coach in the league at the time behind, funnily, McVay.

That he’s competing with his former boss in a Super Bowl so soon says it all about Taylor’s status in the city of Cincinnati.

Both Super-Bowl head coaches, Sean McVay and Zac Taylor, both are in line for contract extensions this off-season, per league sources. McVay has two more seasons left on his contract, Taylor is heading into the last season of his contract. Winner today has even more leverage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

