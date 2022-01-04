Bengals’ Zac Taylor emerging as favorite for Coach of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor recently earned praise for his handling of a six-minute, game-ending drive that won the AFC North.

And now he’s a coach of the year favorite.

Over at Tipico Sportsbook, Taylor (+162) is right alongside Matt LaFleur (+190) of the Packers as a favorite for Coach of the Year honors. The only other close contestant is understandably Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel (+380).

At this point, Taylor is a no-brainer for the award. He started an extensive rebuild with a 6-25-1 record over two seasons. After completing most of the roster and culture overhaul, he’s 10-6 this season with an AFC North crown.

LaFleur in Green Bay is the biggest threat, but his continued consistency might actually put him at a disadvantage, given as the award usually goes to coaches that exceeded expectations.

This year, there’s really no better candidate than Taylor, whose vision has come to fruition with a Super Bowl contender earlier than expected.

