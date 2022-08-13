Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires

Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career.

The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list.

He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in the 2021 draft.

Hubert missed what would have been his rookie year after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the offseason.

He was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 player, and a freshman All-American.

