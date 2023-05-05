Bengals WRs Chase, Higgins and Boyd hanging with Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd were spotted in an Instagram post with Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin recently.

The post with the caption “Hot Boyz” popped up on Boyd’s account, showcasing the NFL stars on an off-roading trek.

Hamlin and Higgins, of course, remain forever linked after the collision during a later-canceled Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2 sent Hamlin into cardiac arrest.

The family of Hamlin called for criticism of Higgins to stop in the wake of the event, as did Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Bengals players and coaches, including Zac Taylor, visited with Hamlin’s family while he remained in a local hospital during his recovery after playing a role in the game’s cancellation. Hamlin has since been cleared to return to football.

It should go without saying, but it’s heartwarming to see everyone link up:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire