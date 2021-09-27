Bengals WR Tyler Boyd says Steelers gave up on Sunday

Last week the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a home division game to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was an ugly loss and really illustrated how the balance of power is swinging in the AFC North. For as bad as the loss was, these comments by Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd make it sting just a little bit more.

Boyd said it felt like the defense just gave up down the stretch and he was surprised to see a team lay down like that. Boyd said the Bengals went in and bullied the Steelers on Sunday.

I hope all the Steelers players read these comments from Boyd and take them to heart. Fans can tell when the players give up but players love to defend themselves. But when other players say it, you really can’t defend those types of critiques. But hopefully you can learn from it.

Boyd rips the Steelers on the way they finished the game Sunday. "The last plays of the game, they gave up. You could see that. For a team to lay down like that… we're not giving up. They portrayed it to the whole nation… To go in there and bully them.." #Bengals — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 27, 2021

