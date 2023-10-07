Bengals WR Tee Higgins out vs. Cardinals in Week 5

It turns out Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins won’t be able to go against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Higgins won’t be active during the late-afternoon kickoff.

Higgins has been dealing with a rib injury, what he revealed is a single rib fracture that he wanted to play through in order to help his team.

Instead, the Bengals will turn to the combination of rookie Andrei Iosivas and Trenton Irwin, with veteran Tyler Boyd saying this week that he’s comfortable playing on the boundary instead of in the slot if necessary.

Higgins has had a brutal start to his season even before the injury that will now cause him to miss time as he plays on the final year of his rookie deal. The Bengals made a roster move with the practice squad to compensate for Higgins missing the game.

