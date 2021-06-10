Bengals WR Tee Higgins surprised by Joe Burrow

Corey Seeley
·1 min read
Bengals quarterback is on record in saying that he’s worked on his velocity and his playmaking ability throughout his rehab and offseason.

Well, it seems that his fellow teammates are taking notice.

During Bengals’ Tuesday practice, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was asked about the ‘extra zip’ that Burrow has been putting on his passes.

Higgins’ response was pretty remarkable.

“He threw a slant and I was like ‘oh s***,’” Higgins told reporters.

“I don’t know what he’s been doing this offseason since he’s been hurt, but he came back way stronger,” Higgins said on Tuesday.

“The ball’s got a little bit more zip.”

It appears that what Burrow told us two months ago is pretty spot-on; he’s been working on aspects of his game that could make him that much more dangerous as a quarterback in the NFL.

Burrow threw a beautiful deep pass to Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins and a few other receivers on Tuesday, and it was quite the sight to see, according to reporters who watched the practice live.

Burrow’s return is one step forward for this Bengals offense.

But Burrow’s improvements make this offense that much more dangerous.

