Bengals WR Tee Higgins signs franchise tag ahead of training camp

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will sign his franchise tag with the team.

The report comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Higgins didn’t partake in OTAs and wasn’t subjected to fines because he technically hadn’t signed with the team.

By signing his tag after OTAs, it’s a signal that he will — as expected — report to training camp later this summer. It keeps him on nearly the exact same track as safety Jessie Bates from a few years ago, meaning he’ll play next season on the $21.8 million tag before heading to free agency.

It also means Higgins and the Bengals have until July 15 to reach a contract extension.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire