Bengals WR Tee Higgins reaggravated ankle injury during loss to Ravens

All of the chatter leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals encountering the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night suggested that star wide receiver Tee Higgins would be just fine.

Higgins, after all, put up a huge performance against the Dolphins on that sprained ankle and coaches then confirmed he would be good to go against the Ravens.

But Higgins played merely a handful of snaps in Sunday night’s loss, recording zero catches.

According to The Athletic’s Jay Morrison, Higgins got rolled up on early in the game, re-aggravating the issue. While trainers told Higgins he wouldn’t be able to go back in, he remained on the sideline for the duration of the divisional clash hoping to work it out and get back on the field.

“I don’t want to rush anything and force myself out there and get hurt worse and be out for the season,” Higgins said. “We just played it safe, and I’ll be back for the rest of the games. Nothing major.”

The loss was a huge one against a stingy Ravens defense that, like all past opponents this year, took away the deep shots. Cincinnati moved around Ja’Marr Chase hoping to compensate, but Higgins not being out there to win his one-on-ones shuttered the passing attack.

Like last week, the chatter already suggests Higgins will be able to go by the next kickoff. But it’s clearly something not to take for granted.

List

Bengals vs. Ravens takeaways and everything to know from Week 5

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire